Stoke City's Jermaine Pennant holds his head after a missed opportunity during their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London February 23, 2011 . REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

LONDON Stoke City winger Jermaine Pennant was handed an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for one year, after he admitted drink-driving and driving while disqualified, the Press Association reported on Tuesday.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool winger was more than twice over the limit when he got behind the wheel of his BMW to drive back from Manchester in the early hours of April 29, Trafford Magistrates' Court heard.

The 29-year-old, who admitted his third drink-drive conviction in eight years, was also disqualified from driving for three years.

The court heard he was "depressed and stressed" after months of turmoil in his private life, culminating in his girlfriend of the time dumping him by text message.

(Edited by)