LONDON May 15 Stoke City winger Jermaine
Pennant was handed an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for
one year, after he admitted drink-driving and driving while
disqualified, the Press Association reported on Tuesday.
The former Arsenal and Liverpool winger was more than twice
over the limit when he got behind the wheel of his BMW to drive
back from Manchester in the early hours of April 29, Trafford
Magistrates' Court heard.
The 29-year-old, who admitted his third drink-drive
conviction in eight years, was also disqualified from driving
for three years.
The court heard he was "depressed and stressed" after months
of turmoil in his private life, culminating in his girlfriend of
the time dumping him by text message.
