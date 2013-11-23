Everton's Romalu Lukaku (L) scores a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League soccer match at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Arsenal stretched their Premier League lead to four points when they were gifted a 2-0 home victory over third-placed Southampton on Saturday following a laughable blunder by visiting goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

Southampton, beaten only once previously this season and with the league's best defence, were holding their own at the Emirates until Polish international Boruc tried to dummy his way past Olivier Giroud in the 22nd minute and was dispossessed by the Frenchman who scored.

Arsenal, who completed the win through Giroud's late penalty, have 28 points with Liverpool second on 24 after a pulsating Merseyside derby ended 3-3 at Goodison Park as Daniel Sturridge scored in the 89th minute for the visitors after Everton had twice come from behind to lead 3-2.

Newcastle United continued their great run by following up victories over Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-1 home win over Norwich City to move to 20 points alongside champions Manchester United and Spurs, who are both in action on Sunday at Cardiff City and Manchester City respectively.

Chelsea, in fourth place on 21 points, play at lowly West Ham United later on Saturday and can move above Southampton who remained in third spot on 22 points.

Despite the setback, Southampton can take heart from the way they played at the Emirates - Boruc apart.

Arsenal hit the post twice in the early stages, once through Jack Wilshere and again via an audacious flick by Aaron Ramsey, but they were gifted their opener after 22 minutes.

Boruc had the ball at his feet with plenty of time to clear but twice tried to dummy his was past Giroud, only to lose the ball and hand the Frenchman an open goal.

Southampton kept their composure, however, and showed the confidence that has brought them a win at Liverpool and draw at Manchester United this season.

CORRESPONDING FIXTURE

Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny had to be on his toes to deny Jay Rodriguez and Adam Lallana and Southampton's enterprising team continued to take the game to their hosts, playing with confidence that showed how far they have come since losing the corresponding fixture last season 6-1.

The home fans breathed a sigh of relief four minutes from time when Jose Fonte grabbed Per Mertesacker as the big defender tried to rise for a header and Giroud buried the penalty for his 10th goal of the season.

Everton and Liverpool served up a lunchtime classic at Goodison Park, which even by Merseyside derby standards was a humdinger.

On-loan Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku thought he had won it when he headed his second of the match to put Everton ahead after 82 minutes, only for substitute Sturridge to snatch a point for the visitors.

"That is the best experience I've ever had in club football," said Lukaku, echoing the feelings of those lucky enough to watch the pulsating match.

It was end to end stuff from the start as Philippe Coutinho scrambled Liverpool ahead after five minutes, Kevin Mirallas - lucky to escape a red card for a wild challenge on Luis Suarez - equalised two minutes later and a Suarez free kick put Liverpool ahead at the break

Lukaku's second-half double looked to have earned Everton only their second win in 14 derbies until Sturridge came off the bench to head the equaliser.

"I've been involved in a few (derbies) and they are real heart-stoppers," said Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers. "All-in-all a wonderful game."

At the other end of the table Crystal Palace climbed off the bottom and above Sunderland after collecting their first away points of the season with a 1-0 victory at Hull City, with Tony Pulis, confirmed as their manager earlier on Saturday, watching from the stands.

Sunderland, who had former England defender Wes Brown harshly sent off in the first half, lost 2-0 at Stoke City, while Martin Jol's woes continued as Fulham slumped to a fourth successive defeat, 2-1 at home to Swansea City.

