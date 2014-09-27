Manchester City's Edin Dzeko (rear) watches as he scores his team's third goal past Hull City's Liam Rosenior and goalkeeper Allan McGregor (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at the KC Stadium in Hull, northern England, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Everton's Phil Jagielka (L) scores a goal against Liverpool during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Chelsea's Diego Costa celebrates with teammate Willian after scoring a goal against Aston Villa during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Chelsea's commanding start to the Premier League season continued with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday as their rivals for the title continued to look vulnerable.

Diego Costa scored his eighth league goal of the campaign and Brazilian duo Oscar and Willian were also on target at Stamford Bridge as table-topping Chelsea made it five wins from six.

Champions Manchester City surrendered a two-goal lead at Hull City but earned a 4-2 victory thanks to Edin Dzeko's double while Manchester United galloped into an early two-goal lead against West Ham United but ended up hanging on for a 2-1 win at Old Trafford having had goalscorer Wayne Rooney sent off.

Phil Jagielka's stoppage-time thunderbolt earned Everton an unlikely 1-1 draw in the 223rd Merseyside derby at last season's runners-up Liverpool after Steven Gerrard's 65th-minute free kick had put the hosts in front.

Surprisingly, Southampton are Chelsea's closest chasers after a 2-1 home victory against struggling Queens Park Rangers. They are on 13 points with Chelsea on 16.

Fourth-placed Swansea City drew 0-0 at Sunderland and Crystal Palace enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

Arsenal host north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the day's late kickoff.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)