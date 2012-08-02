Aug 2 Stiliyan Petrov has been given good news in his battle with acute leukaemia after the Bulgarian international's club Aston Villa confirmed on Thursday that the disease was now in remission.

"It is with great delight that the club can confirm on behalf of our long-standing captain, Stiliyan Petrov, that Stan's acute leukaemia is in remission," a statement said on Villa's website(www.avfc.co.uk).

"Stan would like to take this opportunity to express his deep gratitude to the medical staff who have looked after him so well since his condition was diagnosed just over four months ago.

"He also wishes to place on record again his profound sense of appreciation for the incredible outpouring of love and support he has received from Villa fans, his team-mates and colleagues at the club, as well as football fans and many more people around the world during this period."

Petrov was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in March this year after he developed a fever following a Premier League match against Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has played more than 100 times for his country and has spent the past six seasons at Aston Villa and remains captain of the club. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Brian Homewood)