Players from Premier League title-chasers Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur dominate the Professional Football Association's Team of the Year announced on Thursday, occupying eight of the starting 11 spots.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, a league title winner with Leicester City last campaign, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and Tottenham trio Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Harry Kane all make the team for the second consecutive season.

Spurs' Kyle Walker was also named in the side along with fellow defenders Gary Cahill and David Luiz of Chelsea.

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard, the PFA Player's Player of the Year in 2014-15, was also back in the lineup.

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, the league's top scorer, and Liverpool winger Sadio Mane also made the team.

Among the big names missing out were Manchester United's leading scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, who were both nominated for the PFA Player's Player of the Year earlier this month.

All 92 clubs in the English Football League and eight sides from the Women's Super League voted for the Team of the Year ahead of the 44th PFA Awards in London on Sunday.

