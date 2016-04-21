Football Soccer - Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur - Barclays Premier League - The Britannia Stadium - 15/16 - 18/4/16Tottenham's Harry Kane warms up before the gameReuters / Darren StaplesEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists,...

LONDON Players from Premier League title-chasers Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur dominated the Professional Football Association's (PFA) team of the year announced on Thursday.

Four players from each club were voted in with Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United the only other clubs represented in the eleven.

Not surprisingly Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who leads the scoring charts with 24, was joined by Leicester's Jamie Vardy, whose 22 goals have fuelled leader Leicester's title quest.

Leicester midfielders N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez and defender Wes Morgan were also included.

Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose, part of Tottenham's defence which has conceded a league low 25 goals in 34 matches, made the list, as did 20-year-old midfielder Dele Alli.

Manchester United goalkkeeper David De Gea, Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin and West Ham's French playmaker Dimitri Payet make up the team.

The PFA announce the Player of the Year on Sunday when Vardy, Kane, Mahrez, Kane, Mesut Ozil and Payet are on the shortlist.

