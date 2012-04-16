LONDON, April 16 Manchester City dominated the
shortlist for English soccer's players' player of the year
announced on Monday with David Silva, Sergio Aguero and Joe Hart
among the six nominees for the award.
Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, Manchester United forward
Wayne Rooney and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Scott Parker
completed the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA)
nominations.
Van Persie, the Premier League's top scorer with 27 goals,
is the bookmakers' favourite for the award which will be
announced on Sunday.
There was no place on the shortlist for last year's winner
Gareth Bale.
The Tottenham winger will compete with team mate Kyle
Walker, Aguero, Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Chelsea's
Daniel Sturridge and United's Danny Welbeck for the young player
of the year award.
