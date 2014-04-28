LONDON, April 28 Kevin Phillips, the former England striker and European Golden Boot winner, has decided to end his career at the age of 40.

Phillips, who began the season in the Premier League with Crystal Palace before joining second tier Leicester City, has ruled out another stint in the top flight after helping Leicester gain promotion this season.

"After 20 amazing years as a professional footballer, I've decided to announce my retirement," Phillips, whose career blossomed at Sunderland before spells with Southampton, Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion and Blackpool, told Sky Sports.

"I will play my final game for Leicester (against Doncaster) on Saturday, at our home ground, having won the Championship title - and that seems like the perfect way to bow out."

Phillips, the third outfield player to appear in the Premier League aged 40, was top scorer in the 1999-2000 season when he scored 30 times for Sunderland, a feat that earned him the European Golden Boot (now Shoe) award - the only English player to achieve it.

He won eight England caps, although never scored.

"After a lot of consideration and time spent talking with my family, the Leicester manager Nigel Pearson and my agent, I think the time has come," Phillips, who scored nearly 300 career goals, said.

"I turn 41 in July and I just feel now, with sore ankles and the way my body is, it's not going to get any easier."

He will stay on at Leicester as part of the coaching staff.