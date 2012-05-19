LONDON May 19 West Ham United won a typically tense and scrappy Championship playoff final thanks to an 87th-minute goal from Ricardo Vaz Te which put the Hammers back in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Blackpool at Wembley on Saturday.

Ian Holloway's Blackpool had much the better of the opening exchanges, with Matt Phillips missing two chances, but it was the London side who took the lead after Carlton Cole deftly controlled Matt Taylor's diagonal pass and slotted the ball past Matt Gilks in the 34th minute.

Thomas Ince, son of Paul and booed throughout the game by West Ham fans, drew Blackpool level after getting on the end of a cross-field pass and squeezing past his marker, Winston Reid to guide the ball past Robert Green.

Blackpool had the momentum, were keeping possession and soaking up West Ham pressure. Things did not seem to be going the Londoners' way, especially when Gilks turned a fine Kevin Nolan volley on to the bar.

However, Cole got in the way of Gilks and a loose ball fell to Vaz Te, who lashed the ball into the roof of the net. (Editing by Ed Osmond)