LONDON May 25 Norwich City were promoted to the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Monday to secure a 120 million pounds ($185.90 million) bonanza from the richest game in world soccer.

Striker Cameron Jerome put Norwich ahead in the 12th minute after some woeful Boro defending before Nathan Redmond stunned the north-east side with a second three minutes later.

Norwich, who finished the regular season in third place in the second tier, beat local rivals Ipswich Town 4-2 on aggregate in their playoff semi-final.

They were relegated in 2014 but can now look forward to playing in the top flight and receiving at least 120 million pounds in revenue from prize money, TV rights and sponsorship.

