May 24 Bobby Zamora scored a 90th minute goal to secure 10-man Queens Park Rangers promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 win against Derby County in the Championship playoff final on Saturday.

Having been reduced to 10 men when Gary O'Neil was sent off in the 60th minute, Derby laid siege to the QPR goal.

But with extra-time beckoning, Zamora stepped up to secure QPR a win in what is considered to be the most lucrative fixture in soccer. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)