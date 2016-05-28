Zidane insists Madrid aren't taking La Liga triumph for granted
Madrid, May 16 Zinedine Zidane insisted his Real Madrid stars don't feel like champions yet, as his side close in on a potential double.
LONDON May 28 Hull City won promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday to unlock millions of pounds from a game billed as the richest in world soccer.
Mohamed Diame grabbed the winner in the 72nd minute with a swerving long-range strike for Steve Bruce's side to settle the clash between the two Yorkshire clubs with Hull set to earn up to 170 million pounds ($248.6 million) from their triumph.
May 16 Failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would confirm a disappointing season for Arsenal, but the north London club have not yet abandoned hope that their rivals will slip up, defender Laurent Koscielny has said.