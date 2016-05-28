LONDON May 28 Hull City won promotion to the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday to unlock millions of pounds from a game billed as the richest in world soccer.

Mohamed Diame grabbed the winner in the 72nd minute with a swerving long-range strike for Steve Bruce's side to settle the clash between the two Yorkshire clubs with Hull set to earn up to 170 million pounds ($248.6 million) from their triumph.

