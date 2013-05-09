May 9 A late goal by David Nugent earned Leicester City a 1-0 victory over Gianfranco Zola's Watford in an English Championship (second tier) playoff semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Nugent rose high to head in a left wing free kick with eight minutes to go to give Nigel Pearson's team a slender advantage to take into the return fixture at Watford on Sunday.

Crystal Palace host Brighton and Hove Albion in their first leg on Friday.

The winners go through to the playoff final at Wembley on May 27, a match that will decide who joins champions Cardiff City and second-placed Hull City in winning promotion to the Premier League. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by John Mehaffey)