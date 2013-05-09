UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
May 9 A late goal by David Nugent earned Leicester City a 1-0 victory over Gianfranco Zola's Watford in an English Championship (second tier) playoff semi-final first leg on Thursday.
Nugent rose high to head in a left wing free kick with eight minutes to go to give Nigel Pearson's team a slender advantage to take into the return fixture at Watford on Sunday.
Crystal Palace host Brighton and Hove Albion in their first leg on Friday.
The winners go through to the playoff final at Wembley on May 27, a match that will decide who joins champions Cardiff City and second-placed Hull City in winning promotion to the Premier League. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by John Mehaffey)
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)