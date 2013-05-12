LONDON May 12 Troy Deeney's last-minute goal earned Watford a dramatic 3-1 win over Leicester City on Sunday and a place in the championship playoff final with a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Leicester, trailing 2-1 after winning the first leg 1-0, looked poised to reach the final when they were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute but Watford goalkeeper Manuel Almunia made a brilliant double save to deny Anthony Knockaert.

Watford broke quickly upfield and Jonathan Hogg headed a deep cross back into the danger area for Deeney to smash the ball past Kasper Schmeichel and put Gianfranco Zola's team within one match of a return to the Premier League.

Watford, who missed out on automatic promotion to Hull City on the final day of the regular season, took the lead after 15 minutes when striker Matej Vydra fired home a brilliant angled volley.

But Leicester struck back four minutes later, David Nugent heading in a corner from close range.

Watford created more clearcut chances and were rewarded after 65 minutes when Czech Vydra exchanged passes with Deeney and finished calmly.

The match appeared to be heading for extra time before the dramatic finale and Deeney's goal which ended Leicester's hopes of returning to the top flight after an absence of nine years.

Brighton and Hove Albion host Crystal Palace in the second playoff semi-final on Monday. The first leg ended 0-0.

The final is at Wembley on May 27.

Champions Cardiff City and Hull won automatic promotion to the Premier League. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alison Wildey)