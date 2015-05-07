LONDON May 7 Factbox on the four contenders in the Championship playoffs starting this weekend (Brentford v Middlesbrough, Ipswich v Norwich) who are aiming to reach a Wembley final estimated to be worth 130 million pounds ($198.15 million) to the winners for reaching the Premier League.

BRENTFORD

History

Founded in 1889, the west London club were admitted to the Football League in 1920 and had their most successful period from 1936-38, finishing in the top six of the top division for three seasons running. But since 1954 they have spent only two years in the top two divisions, and are now chasing a second successive promotion.

Stadium

Griffin Park, home since 1904, has a capacity of only 12,763, though it once held almost 39,000 for an FA Cup tie. Work has begun on a new 20,000-capacity ground nearby, planned for the 2016-17 season.

Owner

Matthew Benham, 52, a former professional gambler, is also the majority shareholder of Danish Superliga leaders FC Midtylland.

Record transfer fee paid

One million pounds to Leyton Orient for Moses Odubajo, 2014.

Manager

Mark Warburton, 52, joined as sporting director in 2011, and succeeded Uwe Rosler as manager in December 2013. He led the team to promotion that season but will leave at the end of the month after a disagreement with the owner over future strategy.

Form guide

Having spent most of the season in the top six, a slump in form dropped them out with two games to play but Brentford won both to finish in the playoff places, seven points behind opponents Middlesbrough.

- - - -

IPSWICH TOWN

History

Founded in 1878, they did not reach the Football League until 1938, two years after turning professional. Famously became champions of England under Alf Ramsey at the first attempt in 1962 and under Bobby Robson won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981, competing in Europe nine times in 10 years. Have not been in the Premier League since 2002.

Stadium

Portman Road, home since 1884, holds just over 30,000. Record attendance before becoming all-seater was 38,010 in 1975.

Owner

The reclusive Marcus Evans, 51, whose company organises sports and entertainment events around the world. He bought a controlling interest in Ipswich in 2007.

Record transfer fee paid

Five million pounds to Sampdoria for goalkeeper Matteo Sereni, 2001.

Manager

Mick McCarthy, 56, played in England, Scotland and France (for Lyon) as well as for Ireland, whom he managed at the 2002 World Cup. Later managed Sunderland and Wolves before joining Ipswich in 2012.

Form guide

In 19th place after five matches, Town recovered strongly and after dropping out of the playoff places with a dozen matches left, secured sixth place on the final day.

- - - -

MIDDLESBROUGH

History

Have spent only two seasons of their long history outside the top two divisions. Relegated in the Premier League's inaugural season of 1992-93, they have been promoted back twice and reached the 2006 UEFA Cup final but spent the last six seasons in the Championship.

Owner

Steve Gibson, 55, is a local businessman and lifelong supporter who became a club director aged only 26 and took over as chairman in 1994.

Record transfer fee paid

12 million pounds to Heerenveen for Afonso Alves, 2008.

Manager

Aitor Karanka, 41, played for Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid, winning one cap for Spain. He was assistant manager at Real Madrid from 2010 until joining Middlesbrough two years ago.

Form guide

Never out of the top six since October, Boro were favourites to secure one of the two automatic promotion places when they won at Norwich to lead the table with two games to play. But a dramatic 4-3 defeat at Fulham meant missing out. Won both games against playoff opponents Brentford.

- - - -

NORWICH CITY

History

Original members of the Third Division in 1920, having been founded 18 years earlier, they first reached the top division in 1972 and have switched frequently between the top two tiers since then. Finished third in the inaugural Premier League season of 1992-93 and beat Bayern Munich in the following year's UEFA Cup. Relegated last season.

Stadium

Carrow Road, home since 1935, once held almost 44,000 but now has a capacity of 27,244.

Owner

Celebrity cook Delia Smith joined the board in 1996 and now has a controlling interest with her husband Michael Wynn-Jones.

Record transfer fee paid

8.5 million pounds to Sporting Lisbon for Ricky van Wolfswinkel, 2013.

Manager

Scot Alex Reid, 33, was a surprise choice to succeed Neil Adams in January 2015, when he joined from Hamilton Academical. He had been player-manager there but now concentrates on management.

Form guide

The best recent record of the four playoff teams. Finished with only two defeats in 19 games but one of them, 1-0 at home to Middlesbrough, left them three points short of automatic promotion in third place.