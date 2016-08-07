LONDON Aug 7 France midfielder Paul Pogba is to undergo a medical at Manchester United ahead of a transfer from Serie A champions Juventus, the English Premier League club said in a statement on Sunday.

"Paul Pogba has been granted permission to have a medical in order to finalise his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United," said the statement. United have been widely reported as being prepared to pay a world-record fee of some 120 million euros ($133.03 million) for the 23-year-old.

