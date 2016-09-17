Indian climber missing after reaching Everest summit
KATHMANDU An Indian climber went missing while descending the "death zone" after scaling Mount Everest, officials said on Sunday, following the death of two climbers over the past month.
Jose Mourinho has offered another vote of confidence in Paul Pogba, adamant that Manchester United's misfiring summer signing should not be judged on his world-record transfer fee.
United's manager says it is just a matter of time before the French midfielder demonstrates his natural quality at Old Trafford following an underwhelming spell since his landmark 89 million pounds ($115.71 million) move from Juventus in August.
Pogba started well with a dynamic display in United's 2-0 Premier League home win over Southampton last month, prompting Mourinho to say "I couldn't be happier with him" after the game.
Yet the 23-year-old, who helped France to the Euro 2016 final in July, was anonymous in United's defeat by Manchester City last week and gave another underwhelming performance in the 1-0 loss at Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday.
"The world-record player is always a question, but I want Paul to forget that and to play his football," Mourinho said before taking United to Watford for Sunday's Premier League match.
"(Having had) no pre-season, he had a very good impact in the first game and it's normal that, after that, he has a little decrease.
"But I'm full of trust in him because I know the player he is; I know he's a very good guy with a lot of ambition, so the form will come naturally. As the team improves, form improves."
Mourinho also believes the world transfer record tag is misleading.
"You make a relation between what you pay and the club revenue, and realise that other clubs paying 20, 30, 40 (million pounds) is a much bigger thing than what Man United did," Mourinho told reporters.
($1 = 0.7692 pounds)
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Chadband)
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League on Sunday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.