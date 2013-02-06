Feb 6 West Bromwich Albion left back Goran Popov apologised on Wednesday for spitting at Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker and getting sent off in last weekend's 1-0 Premier League defeat.

The Macedonian was shown a red card three minutes into the second half and Spurs went on to win the match at The Hawthorns through Gareth Bale's excellent 67th-minute strike.

"I just want to say a big sorry to everyone, firstly to the gaffer (Steve Clarke) because he was so angry after the game and, if I was in his place, I would be exactly the same, and to all the players," Popov said on the club's website (www.wba.co.uk).

Clarke had said he was "disgusted" with Popov's behaviour.

Popov said he had never meant to spit but acknowledged his sending-off had totally changed the game.

"We played a good first half then at the start of the second half their player kicked the ball to the corner and I said something to him," he said.

"We exchanged a couple of words but it wasn't something bad, just something that happens 10 to 15 times in a game.

"After that, when he started to run, he was maybe two or three yards away from me. I didn't have the intention to spit on him - but it looked like that. The referee was close to me and saw that.

"This is not good for me because over the last two or three nights I have not slept too good."