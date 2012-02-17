LONDON Portsmouth football club entered administration for the second time in two years on Friday after the High Court in London heard they could not pay their gas or electricity bills and had debts of some 4 million pounds.

The 114-year-old club, based on England's south coast and currently 18th in the 24-team Championship (second division), will be docked 10 points by the Football League for going into administration, leaving them 21st in the table, just above the relegation zone.

Portsmouth, who won the FA Cup in 2008 - their first major honour for 58 years - were relegated from the Premier League in 2010 and suffered a nine-point penalty for going into administration for the first time in March 2010.

Portsmouth's application to go into administration was approved by High Court Judge Mr Justice Norris who said he intended to appoint an administrator later on Friday.

The hearing was told Portsmouth owed around 2 million pounds to business creditors and around 2 million to the tax authorities.

Utility companies were threatening to cut off the gas and electricity supplies at the club's Fratton Park home, the court heard.

Portsmouth are the second major British soccer club to enter administration this week following Scottish champions Rangers on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)