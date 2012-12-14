LONDON Plans to turn third tier Portsmouth into England's biggest fan-owned club suffered a delay on Friday when a judge adjourned until the new year a hearing on the sale of the club's ground.

The club have been in administration for 10 months and a takeover by the Pompey Supporters' Trust (PST) is conditional on legal approval to buy the club's Fratton Park ground from administrators PKF.

Former owner Balram Chainrai's Portpin is owed 17 million pounds by the club, secured against the stadium, and wants to secure a better return than the figure of around 2.75 million pounds offered by the PST.

The case is scheduled to resume on January 15 - dashing the fans' hopes of buying the club out of administration by the end of the year.

"As a Trust, we have always been of the view that a community-led buyout is in the best interests of the football club," said PST spokesman Colin Farmery.

"The club needs stability and the sooner we can achieve that the better," he told reporters.

Supporters' groups across Britain have been pushing for greater involvement of the ownership of clubs but few have been able to raise the funds to match their ambition.

Portsmouth, in the Premier League as recently as 2010 and FA Cup winners in 2008, would be the best supported club owned by fans if the deal goes ahead.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Mark Meadows)