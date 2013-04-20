LONDON, April 20 English League One (third tier) club Portsmouth have had 10 points deducted this season after being bought by the Pompey Supporters' Trust (PST) and coming out of administration on Friday, the Football League said.

Portsmouth, who were in the Premier League in 2010 and won the FA Cup in 2008, had already been relegated to League Two, the Football League's bottom division, earlier this week and were relieved the points deduction was imposed this term.

As well as docking 10 points the Football League said in a statement on its website (www.football-league.co.uk) that it would impose "restrictions on playing budgets, future borrowing and loan repayments for the next five seasons."

Iain McInnes, chairman of Portsmouth Community Football Club, said On the club's website (www.portsmouthfc.co.uk): "We are grateful to the League for confirming this punishment will be activated in the current season."

The PST fan group's purchase of the south-coast club ended 14 months of administration for Portsmouth, who were also docked 10 points for being in administration last season.

Football League Chairman, Greg Clarke, said: "I would like to welcome the Pompey Supporters' Trust to The Football League and pay tribute to their efforts to save their club.

"They have galvanised the club's fans and the City of Portsmouth behind their cause and ensured that it continues to have a professional football club.

"However, the hard work is only just beginning and we will continue working with the new owners to help them establish a sustainable future for Portsmouth Football Club, so that it can put its long running financial troubles behind it for good." (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Martyn Herman)