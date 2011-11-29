LONDON Nov 29 Vladmir Antonov has resigned as chairman and director of Portsmouth and the parent company of the Championship (second division) soccer team has been placed in administration, the club said on Tuesday.

Antonov, 36, a Russian national, was arrested last week on a European-wide warrant and charged in a London court with alleged fraud as part of a money-laundering investigation in Lithuania.

He also faces deportation to Lithuania on charges of alleged asset-stripping at the Snoras Bank, of which he owns 68 percent and which has been placed in temporary administration.

Portsmouth, who are 17th in the 24-team English second tier, said on their website (www.portsmouthfc.co.uk) that the club's parent company, Convers Sports Initiatives plc (CSI), had been placed into administration.

It added: "Portsmouth Football Club (2010) Limited -- the company that operates PFC -- is not in administration and continues to trade.

"The club has funding in place for the short term, but will now be seeking alternative investment for its longer-term requirements."

The 113-year-old club, English champions in 1949 and 1950, came close to folding during the 2009-10 season with debts of some 135 million pounds. They were subsequently docked nine points for going into administration and were relegated after seven seasons in the Premier League.

The club's chief executive David Lampitt said in the statement: "After the extraordinary amount of work put in by so many people over the last 18 months to get to this point, it is incredibly disappointing for the club to find itself in this position.

"I want to assure staff and fans that we will continue to do everything possible to safeguard the position of the club and its longer term future."

Michael Appleton, who took over as Portsmouth manager this month, said the build-up to Saturday's match against Leicester had been difficult.

"It has been traumatic," he said. "Having just arrived at the club it was not something I ever expected. I had sat down with the owners and discussed a five-year plan and visions for the future." (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)