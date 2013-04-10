LONDON, April 10 Portsmouth are set to become the biggest fan-owned club in English soccer after a legal agreement on Wednesday removed the final hurdle to a rescue by supporters.

Portsmouth, who were in the Premier League as recently as 2010, have been in administration for more than a year and are facing relegation to the fourth tier of the English game.

Fans grouped in the Pompey Supporters Trust (PST) had agreed to buy the club but the deal was conditional on the administrator gaining legal approval to sell the team's Fratton Park home to them.

"I am pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Portpin and the Pompey Supporters' Trust (PST) which paves the way for the PST to complete its purchase of Portsmouth Football Club," said joint administrator Trevor Birch.

Relieved fans said it was a "historic day".

"At last, the tough work done over the last year is over and we can start to rebuild our club," PST Chairman Ashley Brown said in a statement.

Former owner Balram Chainrai's Portpin company, owned money secured against the stadium, had opposed the initial terms of the stadium sale.

The PST is expected to pay more than three million pounds ($4.6 million) to Portpin under a settlement reached on Wednesday and approved by judge Peter Smith.

Portsmouth were 2008 FA Cup winners and retain a loyal fan base in the southern English city and beyond, often drawing crowds of more than 10,000 to Fratton Park despite their problems on and off the pitch.

Rival clubs in League One - the third tier of English soccer - face severe financial problems.

Bottom side Bury, one of the smaller League One clubs, warned fans on Wednesday that they faced extinction if they failed to find one million pounds of new funding.

"Without this investment the club will cease to trade and there will be no more professional football played at Gigg Lane," the club said on their website.

Coventry, another former Premier League club now playing in the third tier, have also been docked 10 points for going into administration. ($1 = 0.6525 British pounds) (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Mark Meadows)