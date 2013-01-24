West Ham's Daniel Potts is checked by Arsenal's Bacary Sagna (R) and referee Andre Marriner after he was injured during their English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium in London January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON FIFA president Sepp Blatter has said soccer's governing body is taking concussion very seriously after West Ham United's Dan Potts was hospitalised after a collision in the Premier League match against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Teenager Potts was briefly knocked out in the second half following a clash of heads with Arsenal's Bacary Sagna and was given oxygen before being taken straight to hospital.

"Best wishes & quick recovery to Dan Potts. Concussion in football is a big issue that FIFA is taking very seriously," Blatter said on his Twitter account.

West Ham said on Thursday that Potts, the son of former captain Steve, had been discharged from hospital and would rest for the next few days.

"A big thank you to everyone for their support and messages. Hopefully I am looking to feeling better over the next few days," Potts said on the club's website (www.whufc.com).

West Ham added that the 18-year-old will resume light gym work after a period of rest.

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Mark Meadows)