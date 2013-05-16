(Corrects spelling of name)

LONDON May 16 Gus Poyet was suspended from his duties as manager of Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, the English second tier club said.

"Brighton and Hove Albion has confirmed that it has suspended its manager, assistant manager, and its first team coach from their duties," a statement said.

"The club will now follow its internal procedures with regard to this matter and will make no further comment at this time."

Uruguayan Poyet, who played for Real Zaragoza in Spain before spells with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, saw his hopes of leading Brighton into the top flight end in a playoff defeat by Crystal Palace this week.

Poyet's progress at Brighton has earmarked him as a candidate for various Premier League jobs. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Wildey)