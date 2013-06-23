(updates with Poyet being handed club statement on TV)

June 23 Gus Poyet was informed he had been fired as Brighton and Hove Albion's manager live on British TV when the Uruguayan was handed the club's statement as he worked as a pundit for the BBC on Sunday.

Poyet was part of the coverage broadcasting Spain's Confederations Cup match with Nigeria when news broke in the first half that Brighton had terminated his employment.

"A manager getting information that he is being released from his employment by the BBC during the time of a programme is quite surprising. I still have had no communication, no text, no email. I didn't receive anything on my phone," a visibly shocked Poyet said during the halftime discussion.

A statement released on the English second-tier club's website (www.seagulls.co.uk) said Poyet had been notified by an internal disciplinary panel.

"Gus Poyet has been informed today by Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club's internal disciplinary panel that his employment has been terminated with immediate effect," read the statement.

"This followed his suspension, an investigation, and a subsequent formal disciplinary process. In line with the club's own procedures, and UK employment law, Mr Poyet now has a right of appeal. As such, the club will make no further comment on this matter."

The 45-year-old former Chelsea midfielder confirmed he would appeal the decision in consultation with lawyers and representatives.

He was initially suspended for comments made following a playoff defeat by newly promoted Premier League side Crystal Palace in May.

Brighton will now seek an interim manager with players due to return for pre-season training on Monday. (Reporting by Mark Pangallo; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)