Manchester City's Carlos Tevez (L) jumps for the ball ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Caulker during their English Premier League soccer match at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Champions Manchester City came from behind with goals from Sergio Aguero and a late winner from substitute Edin Dzeko to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 and maintain their unbeaten start in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs, who had won their previous three away league matches, went ahead when Steven Caulker headed home a Tom Huddlestone free-kick after 21 minutes to threaten City's unbeaten record.

City though, took control after halftime with Aguero scoring a deserved equaliser after 65 minutes when he planted the ball wide of the diving Brad Friedel.

Dzeko, who replaced Carlos Tevez with 17 minutes to play, then struck in the 88th minute when he controlled a chipped pass from David Silva and lashed the ball past Friedel for the winner. Last season he scored four of City's goals in their 5-1 win at White Hart Lane.

The victory lifted City to 25 points, two behind leaders Manchester United. Chelsea, third on 23, were playing Liverpool later along with Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Dzeko has now scored seven times this season, six of them after coming on as a substitute but does not like being known as "supersub".

Last month against West Bromwich Albion he came on with 10 minutes to go and scored twice to give City a 2-1 win at The Hawthorns.

"Yes, its not the first time its happened, but I think we were the better team after 90 minutes, it shows our charcter and that we are strong," Dzeko told Sky Sports.

"It shows we can come back to win it, but next time, I hope we go 1-0 up and then to go on and win the game. It is much harder to do it this way."

Asked if he had a message for his manager Roberto Mancini, the Bosnian international replied: "The goals are my message."

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)