Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.
LONDON One of the most unpredictable Premier League seasons for years can be summed up by comparing pre-season odds to the numbers now at the halfway stage -- with Leicester City's title odds slashed from 5,000-1 to 14-1 after their stunning start.
Claudio Ranieri's side, who needed a remarkable late charge to avoid relegation last season, are flying high in second place and are now rated 11-10 for a top-four finish, compared to 200-1 in August according to British bookmaker William Hill.
Converesly, champions Chelsea were 7-4 favourites to retain their title but now, having sacked manager Jose Mourniho and languishing in 14th place, they are 150-1. Their top-four ambitions, initially a 1-33 shot, are now rated 10-1.
League leaders Arsenal and Manchester City are 11-8 joint favourites (from 7-2 and 3-1) to win the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur at 8-1 to take the honours for the first time since 1961, from 150-1 at the start of the season.
At the foot of the table Aston Villa are 1-16 for relegation, compared to 5-2 pre-season.
Premier League winner odds at the start of the season: 7-4 Chelsea; 3-1 Manchester City; 7-2 Arsenal; 5-1 Manchester United; 28-1 Liverpool; 150-1 Tottenham; 300-1 Everton; 300-1 Southampton; 3000-1 Crystal Palace; 3000-1 West Ham; 5000-1 Aston Villa; 5000-1 Leicester; 5000-1 Sunderland; 5000-1 West Brom; 7500-1 Bournemouth; 7500-1 Norwich; 10,000-1 Watford
Premier League relegation odds at the start of the season: 8-13 Watford; 1-1 Norwich; 6-5 Bournemouth; 2-1 Sunderland; 5-2 Aston Villa; 11-4 Leicester; 9-2 Newcastle; 9-2 West Brom; 6-1 Crystal Palace; 6-1 West Ham; 8-1 Swansea; 12-1 Stoke; 40-1 Everton; 40-1 Southampton; 250-1-Liverpool; 250-1 Tottenham; 1000-1 Arsenal; 1000-1 Chelsea; 1000-1 Man City; 1000-1 Man United.
Top four odds at the start of the season: 1-6 Arsenal; 1-16 Manchester City; 7-1 Tottenham; 200-1 Leicester; 1-5 United; 9-4 Liverpool; 1-33 Chelsea
Premier League winners on Jan 1: 11-8 Arsenal; 11-8 Manchester City; 8-1 Tottenham; 14-1 Leicester; 25-1 Manchester United; 33-1 Liverpool; 150-1 Chelsea; 250-1 Crystal Palace; 500-1 Everton
Premier League relegation Jan 1: 1-16 Aston Villa; 1-7 Sunderland; 10-11 Newcastle; 11-4 Norwich; 7-2 Bournemouth; 4-1 Swansea; 6-1 West Brom; 40-1 Watford; 40-1 West Ham; 50-1 Southampton; 66-1 Chelsea; 80-1 Stoke.
Top four Jan 1: 1-20 Arsenal; 1-20 Manchester City; 1-2 Tottenham; 11-10 Leicester; 5-4 Manchester United; 6-4 Liverpool; 10-1 Chelsea; 10-1 Crystal Palace; 20-1 Everton; 25-1 Stoke; 33-1 Southampton.
MADRID Rafa Nadal set up an intriguing Madrid Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic by overcoming Belgian David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-2 in a high-quality last-eight match on Friday.