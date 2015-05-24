LONDON May 24 Preston North End ended their playoff hoodoo at the 10th attempt when they crushed Swindon Town 4-0 in the League One final at Wembley on Sunday to win promotion to the Championship after four seasons away.

Jermaine Beckford spearheaded the victory by sweeping in from close-range in the third minute before completing his hat-trick after 57 minutes.

Paul Huntington also scored as Preston, who finished third in the table behind Bristol City and Milton Keynes Dons, sealed promotion after six semi-final and three final defeats across three divisions in the last 26 years.

Preston, who won the League and Cup double in the first season of League football in 1888-89, were always in control against Swindon, who finished 10 points behind them in the table.

It was their first win at Wembley since they beat Huddersfield Town with a penalty in the last minute of extra time in the 1938 FA Cup final.

Southend United won the League Two playoff final beating Wycombe Wanderers 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 draw on Saturday while Norwich City face Middlesbrough in the Championship decider at Wembley on Monday.

