April 1 Preston North End manager Graham Westley
has accused four of his players of leaking his lineup to the
opposition a day before their English third-tier match at
Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.
Preston, who are 16th in the 24-team table and not yet clear
of relegation, lost the game 2-0.
"To stand in the dugout...and be told by their dugout that
four of our players had given our side across to them says where
our side is at," he told the club website (www.pnefc.net).
"You don't need four players from your own squad releasing
that kind of information. It doesn't surprise me. At times it
works to tell people the type of things that go on in a losing
environment.
"When you have got people in your own camp working against
you it is tough."
