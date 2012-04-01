April 1 Preston North End manager Graham Westley has accused four of his players of leaking his lineup to the opposition a day before their English third-tier match at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Preston, who are 16th in the 24-team table and not yet clear of relegation, lost the game 2-0.

"To stand in the dugout...and be told by their dugout that four of our players had given our side across to them says where our side is at," he told the club website (www.pnefc.net).

"You don't need four players from your own squad releasing that kind of information. It doesn't surprise me. At times it works to tell people the type of things that go on in a losing environment.

"When you have got people in your own camp working against you it is tough."