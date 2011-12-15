LONDON Dec 15 Having had their armour
pierced for the first time this season leaders Manchester City
face a big test of their resolve when Arsenal come gunning for
them in the Premier League on Sunday.
Until Monday's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea Roberto Mancini's side
appeared all but untouchable at the top but that first reverse
has provided a reality check for City and fuelled the belief of
the side's trying to keep pace with their lightning start.
Throw in their Champions League exit at the group stage the
week before and a number of defensive injuries, the visit of the
rejuvenated Gunners will shed more light on the durability of
Mancini's expensively assembled machine.
By the time they face Arsenal (1610) they could even find
themselves displaced from the summit by Manchester United who
play at Queen's Park Rangers in an earlier kickoff (1200).
City, who have 38 points to United's 36, have looked down on
everyone else since mid-October.
Full-back Micah Richards is ready to return after missing
the last two matches to ease City's defensive crisis but they
will be without Aleksandar Kolarov -- sidelined for a month with
a groin injury -- and Gael Clichy, who will serve a one match
ban against his former club after being sent off in City's
defeat at Stamford Bridge.
The match is a key one for both clubs and comes three weeks
after a largely shadow City side beat Arsenal 1-0 in a League
Cup quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium.
BOUNCE BACK
With Richards back after recovering from a calf injury,
coach Mancini will be hoping to field his strongest starting
line-up against the in-form Gunners who have climbed to fifth
(29 points) on the back of seven wins from eight league games.
Mancini was unworried by City's unbeaten run ending.
"After 15 games we are on top, with two more points than
United," Mancini said, adding: "We are strong enough to start
winning again and one result doesn't change anything.
"We don't have a problem bouncing back," he added, "I am
sure we will. At this moment, Arsenal are playing very well, it
will be difficult but we need to start again."
RECOVERED WELL
Arsenal, who were 15th nine weeks ago after a poor start,
have recovered well and would love nothing better than to repeat
last season's 3-0 win at City when Samir Nasri, now of City,
scored one of their goals.
Robin Van Persie was out injured at the time and did not
play, but he has returned to full fitness in style since then,
and is currently virtually a one-man attack for the Gunners, and
is the League's leading scorer with 15 goals.
Another intriguing London v Manchester confrontation is also
taking place on Sunday when QPR face United at Loftus Road.
United, like City, were dumped out of the Champions League
last week, and will be seeking to extend their unbeaten League
run to seven and build on last week's encouraging 4-1 win over
Wolverhampton Wanderers when Nani and Wayne Rooney scored twice
each to end long scoring droughts.
QPR have held their own in their first season back in the
top flight for 15 years but have struggled at home, winning just
one of their seven games at Loftus Road.
Although United should win, manager Alex Ferguson is
struggling with injuries and after the blow of losing skipper
Nemanja Vidic for the season with a cruciate knee ligament
injury last week, United confirmed this week that midfielder
Darren Fletcher, Scotland's skipper, has gone on extended leave
for health reasons.
Victory for United will put them top, at least until City
play Arsenal later.
The two other clubs in the top four, Chelsea and Tottenham
Hotspur (both on 31 points), will also be looking for expected
victories against lowly Wigan Athletic and Sunderland
respectively.
Chelsea won 6-0 at Wigan last season and after a spell of
losing five times in nine games, have recovered their form with
three good wins over Newcastle United, Valencia in the Champions
League and Manchester City in the last two weeks.
Tottenham's 11-match unbeaten League run ended in a 2-1
defeat at Stoke City on Sunday, and they will find Sunderland
re-invigorated and aiming to maintain the winning start they
made under new coach Martin O'Neil against Blackburn Rovers on
Sunday when they visit White Hart Lane on Sunday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)