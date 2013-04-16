Soccer-Coutinho behind only Neymar, says Brazil's Juninho
LONDON, April 11 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the hottest Brazilian talent after Neymar, according to his compatriot Juninho.
LONDON, April 16 Cardiff City were promoted to the English Premier League on Tuesday after a 0-0 draw at home to Charlton Athletic guaranteed the Welsh side a top-two finish in the Championship (second division).
Cardiff, who have missed out in the playoffs for the last three seasons, will play in the top flight next season for the first time since 1962. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, April 11 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the hottest Brazilian talent after Neymar, according to his compatriot Juninho.
LONDON, April 11 Arsene Wenger faced a barrage of criticism from former players, supporters and the media after his team's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday night, as his 20-year reign as Arsenal manager looked increasingly shaky.