Jan 10 Factbox on Mark Hughes, who was appointed manager of Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday:

* Born Nov. 1, 1963, in Wrexham, Wales.

PLAYING DAYS

* Joins Manchester United from school in 1980 and makes his first-team debut in the 1983-84 season, quickly establishing himself as a powerful forward.

* Makes his Wales debut in 1984 and goes on to win 72 caps.

* Wins the FA Cup with United in 1985. Later that year joins Barcelona but fails to settle at the Nou Camp and is loaned to Bayern Munich the following season.

* Returns to Manchester United in 1988 for a then club record 1.8 million pounds ($2.92 million). Enjoys seven successful years at the club, winning two league titles, two more FA Cups, the League Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup.

* Leaves United for Chelsea in 1995 and helps his new club win the FA Cup and Cup Winners' Cup.

* Finishes playing days at Southampton, Everton and finally Blackburn Rovers, helping them regain a Premier League place.

MANAGEMENT CAREER

* Appointed Wales coach in 1999 and, having narrowly failed to qualify his country for the Euro 2004 finals, begins his club management career by joining Blackburn Rovers and steering them away from relegation in his first season in charge.

* After four years in charge at Blackburn, during which time he led them to their first FA Cup semi-final in 40 years, Hughes replaces former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at Manchester City on June 4, 2008.

* Hughes leads City to 10th place in 2008-09. Despite losing only two of 17 games the following season, with the club sixth in the table, Hughes is sacked on December 19.

* After six months out of a job, he is named manager of Fulham in July 2010.

* He guides the club to eighth in the Premier League at the end of the 2010-11 season and into the Europa League via the Fair Play League.

* Hughes leaves Fulham on June 2, less than a year after taking over, and is linked by British media to the vacant manager's job at Aston Villa.

* Appointed as the new manager of Queens Park Rangers succeeding Neil Warnock who was sacked on Sunday with the club 17th in the Premier League, one place above the relegation zone.