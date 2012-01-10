Jan 10 Factbox on Mark Hughes, who was
appointed manager of Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday:
* Born Nov. 1, 1963, in Wrexham, Wales.
PLAYING DAYS
* Joins Manchester United from school in 1980 and makes his
first-team debut in the 1983-84 season, quickly establishing
himself as a powerful forward.
* Makes his Wales debut in 1984 and goes on to win 72 caps.
* Wins the FA Cup with United in 1985. Later that year joins
Barcelona but fails to settle at the Nou Camp and is loaned to
Bayern Munich the following season.
* Returns to Manchester United in 1988 for a then club record
1.8 million pounds ($2.92 million). Enjoys seven successful
years at the club, winning two league titles, two more FA Cups,
the League Cup and the Cup Winners' Cup.
* Leaves United for Chelsea in 1995 and helps his new club
win the FA Cup and Cup Winners' Cup.
* Finishes playing days at Southampton, Everton and finally
Blackburn Rovers, helping them regain a Premier League place.
MANAGEMENT CAREER
* Appointed Wales coach in 1999 and, having narrowly failed
to qualify his country for the Euro 2004 finals, begins his club
management career by joining Blackburn Rovers and steering them
away from relegation in his first season in charge.
* After four years in charge at Blackburn, during which time
he led them to their first FA Cup semi-final in 40 years, Hughes
replaces former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson at
Manchester City on June 4, 2008.
* Hughes leads City to 10th place in 2008-09. Despite losing
only two of 17 games the following season, with the club sixth
in the table, Hughes is sacked on December 19.
* After six months out of a job, he is named manager of
Fulham in July 2010.
* He guides the club to eighth in the Premier League at the
end of the 2010-11 season and into the Europa League via the
Fair Play League.
* Hughes leaves Fulham on June 2, less than a year after
taking over, and is linked by British media to the vacant
manager's job at Aston Villa.
* Appointed as the new manager of Queens Park Rangers
succeeding Neil Warnock who was sacked on Sunday with the club
17th in the Premier League, one place above the relegation zone.
