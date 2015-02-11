LONDON Queens Park Rangers midfielder Leroy Fer has been ruled out of action for up to 10 weeks with a knee injury, the Premier League strugglers said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Dutch international opened the scoring in Rangers' 2-0 win at Sunderland on Tuesday, their first away victory of the season, before leaving the field on a stretcher 15 minutes from time.

"He is likely to be sidelined for up to eight to 10 weeks," QPR said in a statement on their website (www.qpr.co.uk).

Rangers, without a permanent manager after Harry Redknapp quit last week, are fourth-bottom of the Premier League table, five points above last-placed Leicester City.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)