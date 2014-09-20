Queens Park Rangers' Niko Kranjcar (L) scores a goal against Stoke City during their English Premier League soccer match at Loftus Road in London September 20, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

London Niko Kranjcar scored a superb late free kick to rescue a point for Queens Park Rangers in an entertaining 2-2 Premier League draw against Stoke City at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Kranjcar's brilliant equaliser in the 88th minute came after Peter Crouch had starred for Stoke, setting up their opening goal, slicing Steven Caulker's header into his own net for QPR's leveller and scoring to make it 2-1 in an eventful performance.

Stoke opened the scoring in the 11th minute when the imposing Crouch out-jumped former England team mate Rio Ferdinand to nod Victor Moses's cross into the path of Mame Biram Diouf for a simple finish.

QPR, who had struggled to cope with the pace of Stoke's counter-attacks for much of the first half, pulled a goal back after 42 minutes when Crouch miscued his clearance from Caulker's goal-bound header.

He redeemed himself with a brilliant left-footed finish before the Croatia international's late heroics lifted the gloom at struggling QPR.

Stoke, who sit in 13th place following the early kick off with five points are a point and two places ahead of QPR.

