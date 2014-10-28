Queens Park Rangers' owner Tony Fernandes celebrates after their Championship play-off final soccer match against Derby County at Wembley Stadium in London May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

LONDON Loyalty and football are two words that do not often go together, but after watching his side climb off the bottom of the Premier League table with victory over Aston Villa, Queens Park Rangers owner Tony Fernandes is standing by manager Harry Redknapp.

Redknapp has come under pressure after his side won just once in their opening eight games but Charlie Austin's double against Villa on Monday helped lift the spirits at 19th-placed QPR.

Fernandes believes stability is key in QPR's battle against the drop and sighted the example of West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce, who looked set to lose his job last season but has now guided a new-look team to fourth in the Premier League table.

"I believe stability is the best way," Fernandes told Sky Sports on Tuesday. "If you look at the clubs who have succeeded, they have had consistency in managers.

"This time last season, everyone wanted Sam Allardyce’s head. Now, I think they will put a statue of him at the Olympic Park.

"Harry is my man. It is not in vogue to say that, but I stand by my manager."

According to media reports, talks over a new contract with Redknapp have been shelved but Fernandes hopes the 67-year-old remains at Loftus Road, after guiding them back to the Premier League last season.

"It's up to Harry whether he wants to continue as well," he said. "I hope, if he decides management is not for him next year, or the year after, or whenever, then he still has a role.

"Harry is a man who was tipped to be England manager, and he got us promoted.

"You look at how many clubs have gone down and not come (straight) back up. I think QPR are one of the few clubs to have come up."

