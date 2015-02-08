LONDON Top scorer Charlie Austin will miss Queens Park Rangers' next game due to a bruised foot but the struggling Premier League club eased fears on Sunday that he could be out for the rest of the season.

Austin, who has scored 13 league goals this season, left Loftus Road on crutches after limping off in the 1-0 home defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

"Charlie Austin has suffered bruising to his right foot and will miss Tuesday's trip to Sunderland. Nothing too serious," the west London club said on Twitter.

British media had reported that the prolific hitman, whose excellent form has led to calls for an England call-up, might not feature again during the campaign.

That could be the case for central defender Richard Dunne, however, after the Irishman was ruled out for up to three months with a cruciate knee injury sustained towards the end of Saturday's game.

Second-from-bottom QPR, now guided by caretaker Chris Ramsey after manager Harry Redknapp resigned on Tuesday, will also have to do without defender Nedum Onuoha. The club said he could be out for a month with a hamstring problem.

(Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Alan Baldwin)