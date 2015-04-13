Football - Queens Park Rangers v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - Loftus Road - 12/4/15Cesc Fabregas celebrates scoring the first goal for Chelsea as Branislav Ivanovic is hit by lighter thrown from the crowdAction Images via Reuters / John SibleyLivepic

LONDON Queens Park Rangers have launched an investigation after Chelsea players were pelted by objects thrown from the crowd in Sunday's west London derby.

Branislav Ivanovic was hurt when he was struck by a lighter as Chelsea celebrated an 88th-minute goal by Cesc Fabregas that gave them a 1-0 win and restored their seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven matches to play this season.

"The club takes the safety of all supporters and players very seriously and are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the aftermath of the goal in an attempt to identify those responsible," Rangers said in a statement on Monday.

"Whilst we understand that passions run high during derby fixtures, this is not the kind of behaviour the club condones in any way, shape or form.

"We take a zero tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour and, if the perpetrators are identified, they will be banned indefinitely from the stadium and, where appropriate, we will liaise with the Metropolitan Police," the statement read.

"The club are awaiting communication from the FA following the referee's report and will work closely with them in ensuring something like this does not happen again."

Defeat left relegation-threatened Rangers third from bottom with five games left this season.

