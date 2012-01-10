* Hughes back in management at QPR
* Set to lead fight against relegation
(Adds quotes, details)
By Mike Collett
LONDON, Jan 10 Mark Hughes returned to the
Premier League after a seven-month absence when he was appointed
manager of struggling Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday.
The 48-year-old Welshman, replacing Neil Warnock who was
sacked on Sunday, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the
Loftus Road club who are hovering one place and one point above
the relegation zone.
"It's a great feeling to be back in football and to be the
manager of QPR," former Manchester United and Chelsea striker
Hughes, nicknamed Sparky, said on the club website
(www.qpr.co.uk).
"I'm fully aware of the challenge in the short and long term
and I am genuinely excited about the ambition of the owners."
Media reports said he has been promised money to spend on
new players by Malaysian owner Tony Fernandes, who welcomed his
arrival at the west London club who won promotion to the top
flight last season.
"Mark has a proven track record in the Premier League,
bringing a wealth of experience at both club and international
level," Fernandes said.
"His ambitions match those of the board and we are delighted
to have him at the helm."
Hughes resigned as manager of Fulham in June after just 43
games in charge, having led the London side to eighth place in
the Premier League and a Europa League spot via the Fair Play
League.
BRIGHT FUTURE
After taking Wales to the brink of the Euro 2004 finals,
Hughes's first Premier League coaching assignment came with
Blackburn Rovers, the club at which he finished his playing
career.
Hughes spent four years at Rovers before joining Manchester
City in 2008 shortly before they were taken over by billionaire
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Tasked with taking City into the Champions League, Hughes
was sacked in December 2009 despite them being well-placed in
the Premier League. He was replaced by Roberto Mancini.
He joined Fulham in July 2010 following the departure of Roy
Hodgson to Liverpool before quitting less than halfway through a
two-year contract, citing a desire to "further his experiences".
Hughes's most pressing task will be to ensure Premier League
survival for QPR, who have won only one of their last 12 league
matches.
"Now the immediate priority is to consolidate our place ...
but beyond that, the future is very bright and fills me with
great enthusiasm," he said.
Hughes will take charge of first-team training later on
Tuesday and his first match will be Sunday's Premier League trip
to seventh-placed Newcastle United.
(Writing by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ed Osmond; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)