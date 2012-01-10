(Adds details)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Jan 10 Mark Hughes was named as
the new manager of Premier League strugglers Queens Park Rangers
on Tuesday succeeding Neil Warnock who was sacked on Sunday.
The 48-year-old Welshman has signed a two-and-a-half-year
deal at Loftus Road, the club said on their website
(www.qpr.co.uk).
He has been promised money to spend on new players by
Malaysian owner Tony Fernandes according to media reports.
After a reasonable start to their first season in the top
flight for 15 years, Rangers have won only one of their last 12
league matches. They languish in 17th place, just one point and
one place above the relegation zone.
Hughes, the former Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City
manager, has returned to the Premier League seven months after
resigning as manager of Fulham having been at Craven Cottage for
less than a year.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)