By Mike Collett

LONDON Jan 10 Mark Hughes was named as the new manager of Premier League strugglers Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday succeeding Neil Warnock who was sacked on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Welshman has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Loftus Road, the club said on their website (www.qpr.co.uk).

He has been promised money to spend on new players by Malaysian owner Tony Fernandes according to media reports.

After a reasonable start to their first season in the top flight for 15 years, Rangers have won only one of their last 12 league matches. They languish in 17th place, just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Hughes, the former Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City manager, has returned to the Premier League seven months after resigning as manager of Fulham having been at Craven Cottage for less than a year. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)