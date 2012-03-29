LONDON, March 29 Relegation-threatened Queens Park Rangers will be desperate to beat high-flying Arsenal on Saturday because the players are fighting for their careers, according to outspoken club captain Joey Barton.

QPR are in the Premier League drop zone, third from bottom and a point behind Bolton Wanderers, while Arsenal travel to Loftus Road (1400 GMT) in third place and aiming to cement their bid for an automatic Champions League slot.

"We're as desperate for the points as they are, for totally different reasons," said Barton who was dropped for the defeat at Sunderland last weekend.

"There are livelihoods on the line here. People's careers are on the line," the midfielder told the club's website (www.qpr.co.uk) on Thursday. "I'm not sure that's the case at Arsenal.

"This is more than a game of football now. The next eight games govern our futures," added Barton referring to the final matches of the season.

QPR, run by Malaysian aviation entrepreneur and Caterham Formula One team boss Tony Fernandes, are without suspended striker Djibril Cisse while Arsenal are on a roll after winning their last seven league matches.

Promoted Rangers have beaten Chelsea and Liverpool at home but face a tough run-in to stay in the top flight. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)