LONDON, March 29 Relegation-threatened Queens
Park Rangers will be desperate to beat high-flying Arsenal on
Saturday because the players are fighting for their careers,
according to outspoken club captain Joey Barton.
QPR are in the Premier League drop zone, third from bottom
and a point behind Bolton Wanderers, while Arsenal travel to
Loftus Road (1400 GMT) in third place and aiming to cement their
bid for an automatic Champions League slot.
"We're as desperate for the points as they are, for totally
different reasons," said Barton who was dropped for the defeat
at Sunderland last weekend.
"There are livelihoods on the line here. People's careers
are on the line," the midfielder told the club's website
(www.qpr.co.uk) on Thursday. "I'm not sure that's the case at
Arsenal.
"This is more than a game of football now. The next eight
games govern our futures," added Barton referring to the final
matches of the season.
QPR, run by Malaysian aviation entrepreneur and Caterham
Formula One team boss Tony Fernandes, are without suspended
striker Djibril Cisse while Arsenal are on a roll after winning
their last seven league matches.
Promoted Rangers have beaten Chelsea and Liverpool at home
but face a tough run-in to stay in the top flight.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Tony Jimenez)