Feb 19 Ravel Morrison has joined English Championship (second tier) club Queens Park Rangers on loan from West Ham United, the clubs announced on Wednesday.

Midfielder Morrison, a former Manchester United trainee, has fallen out of favour at the east London club despite making a bright start to the season that had some observers touting him for a possible England call-up.

However, the 21-year-old has not started a Premier League match since December, amid reports of a fallout with manager Sam Allardyce.

"Ravel is fit and ready to play and I'm hoping he can come in and make an impact," QPR manager Harry Redknapp told the club's official website (www.qpr.co.uk.).

"He's got fantastic ability, there's no doubting that. He's got great pace, can dribble and score a goal.

"If we can get the best out of him, he could make a big difference."

Morrison has moved to QPR on a 93-day emergency loan and the terms of the deal will allow him to remain at the club should they qualify for the promotion playoffs.

QPR, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, currently sit fourth, 11 points off leaders Leicester City.

Morrison could make his QPR debut against Charlton Athletic on Saturday. (Reporting By Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)