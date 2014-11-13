(Adds Sunderland charge)

LONDON Nov 13 Queens Park Rangers and Sunderland have been charged by the English FA for failing to control their players during Premier League games last weekend.

In each case, the charges refer to what the governing body called a failure "to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

QPR players surrounded the referee, Mike Dean, after having a goal disallowed against Manchester City on Saturday because the visitors' goalkeeper Joe Hart had touched the ball twice when taking a free kick.

Sunderland's players did the same to referee Lee Mason after he awarded Everton a penalty from which they equalised to draw 1-1 on Sunday.

The clubs have until Monday to respond.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were recently fined 20,000 pounds ($31,400) each on the same charge after an incident in their game at Villa Park. ($1 = 0.6360 British Pounds) (Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Toby Davis)