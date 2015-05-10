(Adds quotes, details)

LONDON May 10 Queens Park Rangers face a daunting rebuilding task after slipping out of the Premier League following a toothless 6-0 drubbing by Manchester City on Sunday, manager Chris Ramsey said.

A feeble showing at the Etihad Stadium was indicative of a season in which QPR's ageing side have conceded the most goals in the league, won the fewest points away from home and turned in far too many listless performances.

For a promoted club QPR spent heavily in the close-season though their transfer policy appeared to be geared only towards short-term solutions.

The squad -- with many players on sizeable contracts and approaching the end of their careers -- failed to gel and outspoken midfielder Joey Barton said there were a number of "bad eggs" at the club.

Only striker Charlie Austin will finish this campaign with his reputation enhanced having scored 17 Premier League goals so far, though with financial sanctions on the horizon it is unlikely they will be able to hold on to their biggest asset.

QPR announced massive losses in March and could face heavy fines, points deductions and transfer embargoes under the Football League's Financial Fair Play rules so it is likely Austin will headline a mass exodus of players.

In thankless circumstances Ramsey has conducted himself with dignity following the departure of Harry Redknapp due an injured knee in February and the 53-year-old said he wanted to lead the rebuilding phase.

"Yes, I really do (want the permanent position). It's a club I've taken to my heart," he told Sky Sports.

"As you can imagine the dressing room is very, very quiet. I don't think it's a time for post-mortems, our fate is what it is.

"The club is in a rebuilding phase now and would have been anyway regardless of today. There are lots of people at the club who will be extremely disappointed in the way we conducted ourselves today.

"Everybody is very disappointed we've lost our status in the Premier League. We need to make sure we rebuild and give the fans and the people from west London another Premier League club in the next couple of years."

QPR face Newcastle United and Leicester City in their final two games and must now try to ensure they do not bow out of the top flight at the very bottom of the standings. (Editing by Ed Osmond)