LONDON, Sept 2 Croatia midfielder Niko Kranjcar has signed a one-year loan deal with Queens Park Rangers who have also brought in Cameroon defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto and England under-21 midfielder Tom Carroll from Tottenham Hotspur.

The English Championship club's manager Harry Redknapp, who failed to keep Rangers in the Premier League last season, has been reunited with 29-year-old Dynamo Kiev player Kranjcar for a third time having worked with him at Spurs and Portsmouth.

"Niko's a crowd pleaser - he gets people off their seats," Redknapp told the club's website (www.qpr.co.uk). "He's a top player and ... will add great quality to the squad."

Kranjcar, a member of Redknapp's Portsmouth side who won the FA Cup in 2008, added: "Harry has always brought the best out of me as a player. I played for him in two separate spells in England, and I'm delighted to be linking up with him again."

Tottenham's Assou-Ekotto, also 29, has teamed up with Redknapp for the second time after their spell together with Spurs at White Hart Lane.

"Benoit, for me, is one of the best left backs in the Premier League so I'm delighted we've been able to bring him here," Redknapp said of Assou-Ekotto, who is preparing for a World Cup qualifier against Libya in Yaounde on Sunday.

Carroll, 21, is also moving to Loftus Road from Tottenham on a season-long loan having been developed by Redknapp at White Hart Lane where he gave the midfielder his debut in a Europa League tie in August 2011.

"He's a player I fully expect to go to the very top of the game - he's a future England international," said Redknapp. "He's got all the attributes to be a top, top player.

"He can pass, he can create, he can score goals - he's a fantastic player and I'm confident he'll flourish here for us."

