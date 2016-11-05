LONDON Nov 5 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been sacked as Queens Park Rangers manager, the English Championship club said on Saturday.

Rangers drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, a result that left the London side 17th in the table.

"The club appreciates Jimmy's efforts during his time in charge and wishes him all the best for the future," QPR said in a statement.

Hasselbaink, the former Leeds United and Chelsea striker, appeared to fear the worst after the Forest game.

"If they (QPR's owners) are going to do something, that's the nature of the game," Hasselbaink, who joined Rangers from Burton Albion last December, said.

Tim Sherwood, the former Aston Villa manager, is favourite to replace the Dutchman.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)