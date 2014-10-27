LONDON Oct 27 Two Charlie Austin goals lifted Queens Park Rangers off the bottom of the Premier League table with a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday.

Manager Harry Redknapp was under pressure after his side had won just once in their opening eight games but a goal in either half from Austin helped lighten the mood at Loftus Road.

Aston Villa, beaten in their last five games without scoring a goal, started brightly but Austin calmed the home fans' nerves when he lashed an excellent half volley into the bottom corner with 17 minutes gone.

As the visitors went in search of an equaliser the QPR striker struck again after 69 minutes with a deft side-footed finish inside Villa keeper Brad Guzan's near post from an Eduardo Vargas cross.

The win lifted Redknapp's side to 19th on seven points, ahead of Burnley on four, while Villa dropped to 15th in the table with their search for a league goal extending to over eight hours. (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Alan Baldwin)