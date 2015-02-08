LONDON Feb 8 Queens Park Rangers top goalscorer Charlie Austin will miss one game with a bruised foot after the struggling Premier League club eased fears on Sunday that he could be out for the rest of the season.

Austin, who has scored 13 league goals this season, left Loftus Road on crutches after limping off in the 1-0 home defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

"Charlie Austin has suffered bruising to his right foot and will miss Tuesday's trip to Sunderland. Nothing too serious," the west London club said on Twitter.

British media had reported that the prolific hitman, whose excellent form has led to calls for an England call-up, might not feature again during the campaign.

Second-from-bottom QPR, now guided by caretaker Chris Ramsey after manager Harry Redknapp resigned on Tuesday, are still waiting to discover the extent of a knee injury to central defender Richard Dunne. (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Alan Baldwin)