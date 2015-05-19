UPDATE 1-Soccer-Tottenham suffer crushing title blow with defeat at West Ham
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
LONDON May 19 Chris Ramsey has been named head coach of Queens Park Rangers despite failing to keep them in the Premier League, the London club said on Tuesday.
Ramsey took over on an interim basis in February from Harry Redknapp but they were relegated to the Championship.
He has signed a three-year contract, Rangers said in a statement.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half
May 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Friday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) 14 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace